Parking revenue confirms suspicions: attendance at the 2022 Farm Show was down.

Farm Show parking revenue backs up suspicions: attendance was down in 2022.

(AP) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show reopened this month as an in-person event, but parking revenue suggests that many people stayed away due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Department of Agriculture, parking revenue was down by more than 40% from 2020, the most recent in-person show.

Last year’s show was streamed live online.

Because the massive indoor agriculture exposition held every January in Harrisburg does not charge admission or keep track of how many people come through its doors, parking revenue is used as a rough proxy to gauge attendance.

A half-million people attend in a typical year.

More than 600 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 or the flu at on-site Health Department clinics, according to an Agriculture Department spokesperson.

This year’s show, which took place in January, had a theme of “Making a Difference.”

