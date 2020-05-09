Parliament adopts extension of state of health emergency until July 10 …

7:25 p.m .: Trump’s handling of the virus is “an absolute chaotic disaster” for Obama

This scathing criticism, the most explicit to date from him, the former Democratic president made it Friday evening during a half-hour telephone conversation with former collaborators of his government, including Yahoo News obtained a recording.

Barack Obama invokes in particular the response to the health crisis to justify the need to choose good leaders and call on his ex-advisers to invest in the campaign of Joe Biden, his former vice-president and democratic candidate for the presidential election of November facing Donald Trump.

Promotions

“The election that is coming, at all levels, is so important because we will not only face an individual or a political party,” he said, according to his remarks reported by several media. He believes that the real adversary is “long-term trends” such as “being tribal, being divided, seeing others as enemies”, which are likely to characterize “American life”.