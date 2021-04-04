Parliamentary elections held in Bulgaria

SOFIA, April 4 (Xinhua) — Bulgaria’s parliamentary elections kicked off on Sunday, with more than 6.7 million voters eligible to elect 240 lawmakers from 22 political parties and eight coalitions.

A total of 6,986 candidates, including 2,073 women and 4,913 men, are vying for seats in the National Assembly, Dimitar Dimitrov, spokesperson for the Central Election Commission of Bulgaria, told a press conference.

Bulgaria has set up 12,630 polling stations for the elections, including 465 ones abroad, Dimitrov said. The stations, which opened at 7 a.m. local time (0400 GMT), are due to close at 8 p.m. (1700 GMT).

As part of precautionary measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, 3.8 million masks, 30,000 protective coveralls, 1.5 million gloves, 42,500 liters of hand sanitizer and 35,770 liters of surface disinfectant were provided to election commissions, the Health Ministry told Xinhua.

According to the country’s legislation, parties and coalitions need to gain at least 4 percent of the votes to enter the parliament. The votes received by those failed to enter the parliament will be redistributed proportionally to the qualified parties and coalitions.

Exit polls will be announced immediately after polls close, and official results are expected on Thursday. Enditem