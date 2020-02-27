Parliamentary vigil for murdered family

Senior parliamentarians are expected to attend a vigil to remember Hannah Clarke and her three children in the nation’s capital.

This comes as some MPs stress the need for domestic violence to be on the agenda constantly, not just in the aftermath of major tragedies.

The vigil, at Parliament House in Canberra on Wednesday evening, comes a week after Ms Clarke and her children were murdered by her former partner Rowan Baxter.

Labor MP Anne Aly, who this week spoke publicly for the first time about her experience of domestic violence at the hands of her former partner, says it’s crucial the issue continues being tackled long after Ms Clarke’s death.

“I want to make sure that this stays on the agenda – that we don’t just talk about this at that critical point where we are mourning lives lost,” Dr Aly told reporters on Wednesday.

She said there are a lot of women who will be wondering if they’re “going to be beaten black and blue tonight”.

“I say to those women, we see you. And we know you,” she said.

Fellow Labor MP Linda Burney said what women needed when they were escaping a domestic violence situation was certainty and practical outcomes.

“They need a place that is safe to go to. They need to be financially secure. They need to understand that there is support out there,” she said.

Liberal Katie Allen said the government was investing record amounts on combating domestic violence, but should always look at how things could be done better.

“We just need to do everything we can to make sure that this sort of thing, this terrible tragedy which has shocked the nation, never happens again,” she told Sky News.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told parliament on Monday that all of the nation’s governments and the judiciary reflect on how systems failed to protect Ms Clarke and her children.

Mr Morrison maintains combating domestic violence is a priority for his government every day.