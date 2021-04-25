Parma’s relegation a foregone conclusion

ROME, April 24 (Xinhua) — Parma’s relegation to Serie B was all but confirmed after losing a must-win game 4-3 to bottom-placed Crotone in Serie A on Saturday.

It was a head-to-head between the bottom two, as Parma was five points ahead of Crotone before Saturday’s game.

Crotone surged into a 3-1 lead before the interval, although a pair of strikes from Gervinho and Valentin Mihaila helped Parma get back on level terms, but Crotone sealed the win with Simeon Nwankwo’s penalty in the 68th minute, ending the sixth consecutive defeat.

Crotone still places at the bottom with 18 points, while Parma has an 11-point gap with 17th-placed Benevento and is practically relegated.

Sassuolo registered its fourth straight win as it beat Sampdoria with a stunning Domenico Berardi’s overhead kick.

Also, on Saturday, Genoa conquered Spezia 2-0. Enditem