Parramatta man Michael Makdessi is caught on camera repeatedly defecating on Astor Legal steps

A man who was filmed defecating on the steps of a law firm after they complained about his smoking before stealing the CCTV footage has pleaded guilty.

Michael Makdessi, 33, pleaded guilty to offensive behaviour and larceny at Parramatta Local Court, on Wednesday.

The court heard how Makdessi, a barber, refused to stop smoking outside Astor Legal, in Parramatta west of Sydney’s CBD.

Makdessi was caught defecating on camera in October 2019 after he failed to steal one of the Arlo Pro cameras worth $345 that had filmed his dirty protest.

Footage of the incident shows Makdessi, wearing a hooded jumper and jeans, walk up to the law firm before pulling down his pants and defecating.

Makdessi cleaned himself up before he then tried to pull one of the cameras down.

The firm’s director found the droppings and discarded tissue on October 14 and it was photographed and forensically cleaned.

‘He identified himself as the person depicted in the CCTV footage before making full and frank admissions to the offences before the court,’ police facts said.

‘The accused admitted to defecating on the doorstep of the law firm and stealing the CCTV camera.’

Makdessi has been banned from entering the law firm but is allowed to go to the restaurants and shops it shares the building with.

He is currently on a two-year corrections order due to expire in May 2020 after he was found with an unauthorised firearm.

Makdessi will be sentenced in Parramatta Local Court on March 11.