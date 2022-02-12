‘Parsons’: The Dallas Cowboys have launched a new series honoring Micah Parsons’ outstanding rookie season.

The Dallas Cowboys have launched a new series called ‘Parsons,’ which will look back on Micah Parsons’ outstanding rookie season.

Micah Parsons just finished one of the best rookie defensive seasons in NFL history, and now the Dallas Cowboys and Sleep Number are giving fans a look back at how it all went down.

“Parsons” is a documentary series that takes an inside look at the incredible season that the former Harrisburg High and Penn State standout put together.

Part 1 was released on YouTube on Friday, and it features Parsons promoting his Sleep Number bed (which does appear to be quite comfortable), as well as some thoughts on his team’s games against Tampa Bay and Philadelphia and a glimpse into his relationship with his son, Malcolm.

Check out the series in the player at the top of the page for some compelling imagery.

In 16 games this season, the 22-year-old linebacker, who was drafted 12th overall by the Cowboys in April, had 84 tackles, 20 for loss, three forced fumbles, three pass breakups, and 30 quarterback hits.

He was voted the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year unanimously on Thursday night, and he finished second in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting to TJ Watt.

He also had a long list of other offers, including a Pro Bowl berth, the Butkus Award as the NFL’s best linebacker, and the Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year honors from the Professional Football Writers of America.

— Brian Linder’s Twitter handle is @SportsByBLinder.