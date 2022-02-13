Part 2 of Cool Runnings: Meet Benjamin Alexander, Jamaica’s first Olympic skier.

Meet Jamaica’s first Olympic skier, Benjamin Alexander, in the second installment of Cool Runnings.

A former Northampton DJ is set to make history.

Benjamin Alexander had no idea when he decided to try skiing for the first time that he would become a one-man sporting revolution in Jamaica.

However, the 38-year-old from Northampton is set to become Jamaica’s first Alpine skier at the Winter Olympics today.

Alexander, a former successful DJ and engineering graduate, only started skiing in 2015 but qualified for the 2022 Beijing Olympics in the giant slalom at the Cape Verde National Ski Championships in Liechtenstein last month.

He represents a tropical nation that has been known for its Winter Olympic athletes since its four-man bobsleigh team qualified for the first time in 1988, spawning the Disney film Cool Runnings.

Since then, Jamaican bobsleigh teams have qualified for the Olympics on several occasions, including this year.

Alpine skiing, on the other hand, is a new experience for me.

On the day Alexander qualified, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness tweeted a photo of the British-born athlete holding the national flag, congratulating him on “making history.”

“The Jamaicans are extremely proud of their Olympic heritage and legacy,” Alexander says.

“They didn’t have a winter Olympian until 1988, and we’ve had representation at every single games since then.”

As a result, being represented in a new sport is a huge deal for them.

On social media, I’ve been inundated with messages of encouragement from Jamaicans.”

Alexander was born to a Jamaican father and a British mother in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.

“I’ve always taken on things that the rest of my family would have thought impossible since I was a child,” he says.

“I’m the only person in my family who has gone to college.”

They’ve always thought of me as an extraterrestrial.

They are, however, extremely proud.”

It all began with a DJ job in the Canadian resort of Whistler, where a man who began skiing at the age of 32 earned a spot in the Olympics as a black athlete in a historically white sport.

Alexander had seen his friends zipping down the slopes “doing this incredible thing called skiing and I just thought it looked amazing,” so he decided to give it a try.

That same winter, he signed up for a lesson and never looked back after falling 27 times on his first descent.

“I was definitely not a.”

