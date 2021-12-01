Participate in the Santa Dash to support the Beatson Cancer Charity.

Participate in the Santa Dash to benefit the Beatson Cancer Charity.

Sign up for the annual Santa Dash to show your support for cancer patients and their families this winter.

This fantastic event is now a 5k virtual event taking place between December 11 and 18, and you can run, jog, walk, or ride in your sleigh to complete the 5k in your own unique way.

All funds raised will go towards providing specialist staff positions such as nursing, radiography, physics, and research-based staff, as well as funding improved medical equipment, innovative service developments, novel research projects, and educational initiatives to support the thousands of new patients who visit the Beatson and its related facilities each year.

Ashley Haggarty of Paisley is running the Santa Dash this year after her mother’s treatment at the Beatson.

“I wanted to participate in the Santa Dash to raise money for the Beatson because it plays such an important role in my life,” Ashley explained.

“In 2016, my mother was diagnosed with lung cancer and underwent chemotherapy.”

“Since then, they’ve researched immunotherapy, and my mother is still getting it, and it’s keeping her cancer at bay.”

“This year is our second virtual event,” said Maisie McCormick, community fundraising manager at Beatson Cancer Charity.

In accordance with Glasgow City Council and current restrictions, we’ve decided to keep everyone safe again this year and hold a virtual event.

“Events like this are extremely important to us as a charity; Covid’s impact on all charities over the last year and a half has been enormous – we’ve had to cancel many events and activities.”

“This is a fantastic way for us to continue to help cancer patients and their families throughout the holiday season and beyond.”

After her father-in-law was diagnosed with cancer six years ago, Kirsty Kelly from Clydebank is also taking part in the event with the rest of her family.

“For more than ten years, the Glasgow Santa Dash has been an important part of my family’s Christmas tradition,” Kirsty explained.

“I enjoy the festive atmosphere created by thousands of Santas parading through Glasgow’s streets.”

“Although it wasn’t quite the same as last year, it.

