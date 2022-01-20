Partick is getting a Gotham City makeover, so new Batgirl filming locations have been confirmed.

Partick is getting a Gotham City makeover, so new Glasgow Batgirl filming locations have been confirmed.

The much-anticipated HBO Max film, starring Leslie Grace and Brendan Fraser, is set to move to the west end as filming continues in the city.

More Batgirl filming locations have been revealed by Glasgow Live, with some streets in the Partick area set to be transformed into Gotham City.

Filming is currently taking place in the city’s Trongate neighborhood, with a suited-up Batgirl spotted keeping an eye on some baddies from a third-floor tenement vantage point amid Parnie Street scenes.

Filming will take place on Glassford Street, Turnbull Street, and even George Square in the coming weeks, with a section of the Saltmarket between St Andrews Street and Glasgow Cross hosting filming this weekend.

Now we can confirm that Batgirl is being filmed in the city’s west end, with parking restrictions set to go into effect soon to accommodate filming.

The parking restrictions apply to streets like Dumbarton Road, Partick Bridge Street, and Church Street, as well as full-length road closures for filming on Thurso Street and Dunaskin Street.

The following is a complete list of upcoming restrictions in the Partick area over the next few days:

From 08:00 a.m. on January 20, 2022, until 18:00 a.m. on January 26, 2022

Waiting, loading, and unloading are prohibited.

– The whole length of Dunaskin Street

– Thurso Street, in its entirety

From 00:01 a.m. on January 22, 2022, until 23:59 a.m. on January 24, 2022

Waiting, loading, and unloading are all prohibited.

– Between Torness Street and Dumbarton Road, Church Street.

– Between property number 115 and Bunhouse Road on Dumbarton Road

– Between Dunaskin Street and Benalder Street, Partick Bridge Street

On January 24, 2022, from 00:01 a.m. to 23:59 a.m.

Vehicle movements in any direction are prohibited.

– Dunaskin Street in its entirety

– Thurso Street in its entirety