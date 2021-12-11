Partick’s new must-try cocktail bar and kitchen, Gaga Glasgow, has been reviewed.

Julie’s Kopitiam and The Thornwood have teamed up to bring you flavor-packed South East Asian scran and cocktails inspired by the mixologist’s Miami Beach bartending days.

The creators of Julie’s Kopitiam and the Thornwood have opened a brand new bar and kitchen in Partick.

After months of renovation, Gaga has reopened at 566 Dumbarton Road, in the former Six North craft ale bar.

This much-anticipated new dining spot had been on our radar for weeks, so it’s safe to say the Glasgow Live team was itching to try it out.

Here’s why Gaga is set to go down a storm in Glasgow’s food and drink scene, from fried chicken and tarted-up prawn toast to artfully crafted cocktails:

Gaga is a collaboration between Julie Lin Macleod, one of the city’s top chefs, and Marc Ferrier and Ken Hamilton, the team behind the popular Thornwood bar.

Ken’s son Fraser, the former director of Miami Beach’s legendary cocktail bar Sweet Liberty, which was named one of the world’s top 50 bars in 2018, is also on the team.

Julie Lin’s Gaga chicken venture at SWG3 last year may be remembered by foodies, so expect a more refined version of the street food pop-up at this new location.

Julie has created a rotating South East Asian menu based on her Malaysian mother’s extensive knowledge of Asian cooking.

The proprietors worked for weeks to turn the former Six North craft ale bar into a “beautiful space to relax, hang out, and enjoy delicious cocktails and food.”

Julie, a self-described “control freak,” designed the restaurant herself, with plants, prints, and beautiful Oriental ornaments lining the walls in a soothing palette of green, beige, and cream.

Gaga promises creative cocktails as well as delectable South East Asian meat and vegetable dishes.

Breakfast Nasi Goreng, Taiwanese Beef Stew, Pork Belly, Curry Sauce and Pickles, and a variety of other dishes are available to diners.

The bar also serves a “fun and flavorful” selection of drinks, including aperitivos on tap as well as a variety of mixed drinks made with premium spirits.

