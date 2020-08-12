Partiers Smoke, Dance, Twerk On New York City Bus, Defying Social Distancing, Mask Orders

A group of people took over a New York City bus to hold a pop-up party, which was caught on social media. The video captured dozens of people crowding the Metropolitan Transportion Authority bus around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

The partygoers descended the bus as it reportedly left Grand Avenue Station in Queens. According to reports, the bus was brought to a halt by double-parked cars as people rushed on to the bus and past the driver.

The partiers swarmed the bus for about 30 minutes, where they partied, smoked hookahs and danced. Some of the partygoers twerked in the background, defying the state’s face mask and social distancing orders.

Party Bus @NYCTBus Style __ ‍♂️ #partybus #mta #nyct #Hookah @danrivoli @PeiSzeCheng4NY @JMartinezNYC @dahvnyc @ClaytonGuse pic.twitter.com/Qay6UDpkzX

— Progressive Action (@progressiveact) August 11, 2020

By the time an MTA supervisor arrived on the scene, the crowd of partiers had run off. MTA officials released a statement about the incident, saying: “That rambunctious crowd put the bus operator and themselves at risk when they violated multiple health and safety laws and rules by taking over a bus for mask-less smoking and lewd activities without regard to social distancing. An internal review is underway and the bus was later fully disinfected.”

The driver said he tried to stop the crowd from boarding the bus and was not hurt in the incident. The bus did not sustain any damage.

Officials are investigating the incident and looking to track down the partiers.

New York has reported more than 422,700 positive cases of the coronavirus, with COVID-19 deaths topping 32,700 , data from Johns Hopkins University show.