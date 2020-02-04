Parts of Australia to experience heaviest rain in YEARS

Parts of Australia could experience their heaviest rainfall in years over the next few days.

Meteorologists have forecast a ‘huge’ falls of rain for parts of southeast Queensland and much of the NSW east coast, with the rain heavy enough to extinguish the fires that are still burning.

However, the heavy rainfall could also potentially bring substantial flash flooding, Sky News Weather chief meteorologist Tom Saunders told news.com.au.

Authorities in New South Wales hope the favourable conditions over the coming days will finally finish the 62 grass and bush fires that are still burning across NSW.

‘Easing conditions have seen all fires now at the advice alert level,’ the Rural Fire Service tweeted.

‘More than 1,500 firefighters will use favourable conditions to work on containment of a number of large fires.’

Bureau of Meteorologist forecaster David Wilke confirmed rain is expected on fire grounds across NSW into early next week.

‘Rainfall is expected to become heavier from Wednesday on the north coast where it will build until it moves down south tomorrow evening and into the weekend,’ the meteorologist said.

‘It’s a reasonably good bet we’ll get a good amount of rain right across the state.’

Mr Wilke said severe weather warnings could be issued on Thursday and Friday for flash flooding in the north coast and mid-north coast regions.

There could also be landslips due to a lack of vegetation on fire grounds.

Federal and state parliamentarians on Tuesday used the first sitting day in Canberra and Sydney to pay tribute to those impacted by the bushfires.

‘The scale of these bushfires is unprecedented and NSW is experiencing the most devastating natural disaster in living memory,’ Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

‘The bushfire season has left a huge scar on NSW.’

Meanwhile residents in southeast Queensland can expect to receive as much as 200mm of rain to fall along the coast in coming days.

The heaviest falls are expected on the Sunshine Coast, north of Brisbane, on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain is also forecast for the drought-affected southwest of the state.

Southern interior areas, including the Southern Downs, Darling Downs and parts of the Warrego and Maranoa regions, could see up to 40mm each day until the weekend.

‘Given how dry it has been in those areas this could be the most significant rainfall the southern interior of Queensland has seen in a number of months,’ bureau meteorologist Harry Clark said.

Flood warnings may be issued during the week, especially around inland river systems according to Mr Clark.

A monsoon trough off in the Coral Sea could lead to the season’s first cyclone.

Conditions for a cyclone are likely to become favourable by early next week, according to a statement issued by the bureau.