Parts of Germany’s COVID-19 stimulus package damage domestic economy: think tank

BERLIN, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Parts of Germany’s stimulus package in response to the COVID-19 crisis would damage the domestic economy because over 40 billion euros (47.3 billion U.S. dollars) of the subsidies had to be “viewed critically,” according to a study released Friday by Germany’s economic think tank Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel).

For instance, some 4.4 billion euros that funded the promotion of electromobility via a purchase premium of electric vehicles could even be classified as “damaging to the economy as a whole” and should be “deleted without replacement,” IfW Kiel said in the study.

“By unilaterally and massively promoting electromobility, the government is putting alternative drive concepts at a disadvantage, which may later prove to be more advantageous,” warned Claus-Friedrich Laaser, one of the authors of the study.

The promotion of electric vehicles would only subsidize the car industry and its suppliers, while other “important sectors of the economy” would not benefit from this specific premium, it said.

“Contradictory and thus inefficient” would be 14.7 billion in subsidies which were meant for the promotion of green electricity, preservation of forests as well as for the conversion of aircraft fleets to the latest technology and a CO2 building renovation program, according to IfW Kiel.

“The problem is not the aim of the climate protection measures, but their design,” explained Laaser. “The promotion of individual technologies or behaviors is not efficient. A uniform CO2 price across all sectors would be much more target-oriented and cost-effective.”

The authors, however, considered 32.2 billion euros of subsidies, almost 20 percent of the overall sum, to be “uncritical or unavoidable,” such as the aid for small- and medium-sized enterprises to secure their existence, worth 25 billion euros. Enditem