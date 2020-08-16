Partygoers caught on police bodycam at illegal rave – along with DJ who drove 60 miles

The moment police busted an illegal rave attended by more than 70 people was captured on bodycam.

Police bodycam footage shows cops swooping on a large party in Birmingham in the early hours of last Saturday.

The footage emerged as the force braced itself for another weekend of illegal gatherings, on the day five more coronavirus deaths were recorded in the UK.

Officers found around 70 partygoers at the rave in Elliot Street in Nechells, with music being played by a DJ who had travelled from Gloucestershire – more than 60 miles away.

One cop is heard telling the revellers: “We want everyone to disperse, can you leave this location?

“We are just trying to get everyone out the area.”

A female partygoer replies: “Yeah, that’s fine.”

The officer then shouts to the crowd: “Everyone can we please start dispersing out of the street please.

“We’ve been patient with you, please leave.”

West Midlands Police broke up a shocking 125 illegal parties and raves across Birmingham last weekend.

Chief Superintendent Claire Bell warned people of the dangers of flouting the law.

She said: “While we accept the last few months have been extremely difficult and people want to get out and have some fun, gatherings such as parties and unlicensed music events only increase the risk of spreading the virus.

“Please think – is it worth the risk? You could be putting the lives of your family and friends at risk.

“We’re continuing to urge people to inform us if they hear of plans for raves and large gatherings in parks which can also lead to anti-social behaviour and noise nuisance.”

The Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner, Waheed Saleem said: “These gatherings aren’t just irresponsible, but illegal.

“It’s important that those considering going to these events know that by attending them, you not only pose a risk to yourself, but also those you care about.

“Coronavirus is very much still out there and events like this can easily spread the virus.

“There has also been serious criminal behaviour reported; stabbings, drug use and in some cases, shots fired.

“They are dangerous and the proactive work of our police in clamping down on them is vital to keeping the public safe.”