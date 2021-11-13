Pa’s ex-worker

Pa’s ex-employee

The Moose Lodge is accused of stealing money and then falsifying documents to conceal the thefts.

WILLIAMSPORT – A former social quarters manager and administrative clerk is accused of stealing more than $180,000 from Moose Lodge 145 in Lycoming County over a six-month period.

Tammy Lynne Harris, 55, of Nisbet, was charged with theft, receiving stolen property, and criminal use of a communications device by South Williamsport police on Tuesday.

She hasn’t been charged yet.

She is accused of stealing $182,783 between December and February.

and concealing the thefts by tampering with financial documents between June 26, 2016, and June 30, 2017.

On June 12, 2017, she was fired.

According to the arrest affidavit, witnesses reported seeing Harris remove money from skill game machines on multiple occasions.

According to the document, she had the club’s only key to access those machines.

Her responsibilities, according to police, included managing the club’s day-to-day financial operations using QuickBooks accounting software.

Other software was used to track sales of pull-tab tickets as well as food and beverage purchases.

When a member of the lodge’s auditing committee informed police that bills had not been paid and there was a cash shortage in the club’s proceeds from gaming devices the day after Harris was fired, borough police launched an investigation.

A forensic audit was conducted by an accounting firm hired by the lodge, which is located in South Williamsport, with the results indicating money laundering, according to police.

Harris is accused of stealing cash, crediting undeposited funds, cashing members’ checks and making them appear as sales, and writing lodge-to-lodge checks while working for the lodge since December 2012.

She is also accused of altering the price of pull-tab games and making overpayments on payroll.

