Passenger is tested for coronavirus on Norwegian Jewel cruise ship

A woman is being tested for the deadly coronavirus after attempting to board a cruise ship in Sydney.

Paramedics were called to the international passenger terminal at Circular Quay shortly before 7.30am on Friday as the ship, the Norwegian Jewel, docked.

The vessel arrived in Sydney after a 10-day tour of New Zealand. It is scheduled to make its way to Melbourne on Saturday.

It is understood the a woman in her 50s was taken to hospital as she appeared to be suffering respiratory illness.

The 294-metre ship has a guest capacity of 2376 people and 1060 crew.

NSW Health said the woman was being screened as a precaution.

A spokeswoman for the cruise company said no one on board was suffering from respiratory issues.

She said a few guests on board had experienced a stomach-related illness.

‘To mitigate any impact of this rare occurrence, we implemented stringent sanitation procedures.

‘As such a thorough inspection and rigorous cleaning and disinfection of the ship and terminal were conducted.’

Australia currently has 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus while 11 Australians are among 65 newly-confirmed cases aboard the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at Yokohama in Japan.

An Australian tourist on board Diamond Princess, Bianca D’Silva, called the ship a ‘floating prison’.

She was separated from her family and placed into quarantine after contracting the virus.

Ms D’Silva said she started feeling ill while all passengers were cooped up in their cabins for a week during the outbreak.

‘I got a lot of headaches initially, when I was told we were quarantined, I started feeling hot with a fever,’ she said.

‘But other than that I feel fine … it just feels like I have a cold.’

The disease is believed to have emerged in a market in Wuhan that sold wild animals, spreading rapidly as people travelled for the Lunar New Year holiday in late January.

The virus has so far spread to more than 20 countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency.

Saturday will mark two weeks since Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a temporary 14 day ban on foreign travellers who have left or passed through mainland China from arriving on our shores.

Health Minister Greg Hunt has warned the travel ban will likely be extended as the worldwide death toll surges towards 1000.

Mr Hunt added the government acted on the best medical advice to implement the ban.

‘Ultimately, our job … our responsibil­ity, is to provide protection and national health security for the Australian people,’ he said.

‘They’ve been difficult decis­ions but made on the basis of the medical advice and we’ll implemen­t the medical advice.’

The Government admits the ban has taken a toll on the tourism industry, which is losing an estimated $1billion a week.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted NSW Health and Norwegian Cruise Line for comment.