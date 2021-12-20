Passengers are being held on planes and gates are being shut down as a result of a security breach at Denver Airport.

Passengers ‘are being held on planes and gates have been shut down’ due to a security breach at Denver Airport.

Passengers were outraged enough to take to Twitter shortly before 1 p.m. local time on Monday to complain about the airport’s complete shutdown.

Passengers were not allowed to deplane or board, according to reports. All trains to baggage claim and gates were stopped.

“What’s up at the Denver Airport? Boarding stopped,” one flyer wrote on Twitter.

Deplaning came to a halt.

The security system was turned off.

The trains have come to a halt.

“Stuck on a plane at (hashtag)denverairport and all flights have stopped boarding on or off…all they will say is there is a security issue,” another passenger wrote on Twitter.

As a line of passengers waited to board, video from inside the airport showed trains parked on the platform with doors open.

“Trains have temporarily stopped due to a security incident at DEN. All passengers and employees are safe,” airport officials tweeted.

“We’ll have more information soon.”

