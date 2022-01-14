Passengers are snapping up easyJet ski flight deals now that the travel ban to France has been lifted.

After the travel ban on France was lifted, passengers snapped up easyJet ski flight deals.

Winter sports enthusiasts now have even more opportunities to hit the slopes as snow continues to blanket peaks across Europe.

Skiers are flocking to the slopes in droves after France announced that British tourists will be welcomed back.

Low-cost airline easyJet reported a 600 percent increase in UK bookings to popular French ski destinations for the remainder of the winter season in the hours following the Paris government’s announcement.

Flight bookings to Switzerland spiked 386 percent after the news broke.

It’s no surprise that more winter sports enthusiasts are booking ski vacations now, up until the end of the season in March 2022.

For this winter, including February half-term, thousands of easyJet seats to France and Switzerland, as well as other destinations serving Europe’s best ski resorts, are still available to book.

The airline’s Big Orange Sale has also been extended, with up to 25% off selected seats and low fares starting at £14.99.

This winter, it will fly 37 routes from the UK to ten destinations across Europe, serving the continent’s major ski resorts.

“With France welcoming British tourists once more, skiing is well and truly back on,” Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said.

This is good news for UK travelers, especially those looking to book a last-minute family vacation or a ski trip, as low fares are still available on thousands of flights to France this winter, including during half-term.

“We are aware that there is pent-up demand, with many people desperate to get away this year, as evidenced by the increased demand as time restrictions are lifted.

We will continue to review our schedule to meet demand as flying increases in the coming weeks, and we look forward to taking our customers on a much-deserved break this winter.”

There are still some great deals available for the rest of the winter season, including:

