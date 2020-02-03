Passengers collapse in Ryanair ‘flight from hell’ amid claims of oxygen shortage

Shaun Pinkerton, 27, claims he needed an oxygen mask while two other passengers were revived with CPR. The airline insisted there was no problem with the plane

A furious Ryanair passenger claims he and three others collapsed on a “flight from hell” – and alleges there wasn’t enough oxygen in the cabin.

Garage manager Shaun Pinkerton, 27, insists he was revived with an oxygen mask while two girls needed CPR on a flight from Budapest to Edinburgh.

But the budget airline claims there was no technical fault with the plane and the medical episodes weren’t linked.

Shaun told the Scottish Sun: “I was knocked out and needed an oxygen mask.

“There was something seriously wrong with that flight.

“The fire alarm was going off while we were boarding but the flight took off as planned.

“We got up in the sky and about an hour in the first person collapsed. She was only 17 and needed CPR.

“Then the second person went down, then me, and then a fourth.

“There were people standing in aisles giving CPR and they had huge oxygen tanks out.

Shaun claims the ordeal has left him afraid to fly – and has already lodged a formal complaint with the airline.

A Ryanair spokesman said: “The crew of this flight from Budapest to Edinburgh called ahead to request medical assistance on landing after two customers became ill onboard.

“The aircraft landed normally and the customers were met by medics for further treatment.”