Passengers in India’s domestic flights reach highest number since resumption

NEW DELHI, March 1 (Xinhua) — India’s federal civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday that Feb. 28 recorded the highest number of passengers on flights in the country since the resumption of domestic services.

The number of domestic passengers on Feb. 28 rose to 313,668 on 2,353 flights, the highest since resumption of domestic flights on May 25, 2020, a statement issued by the civil aviation ministry quoted Puri as saying.

Total flight movements on Feb. 28 were 4,699 and the total number of footfalls on airports was 617,824, the ministry said.

Domestic flight operations had been ceased in India on March 24 last year in wake of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, before being resumed two months later. Enditem