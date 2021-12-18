Passengers on a Carnival cruise were awoken at 3 a.m. by a’man overboard’ call, prompting police to suspect ‘foul play’ in the case of a missing woman.

As Coast Guards searched for the woman in her 20s, a paramedic onboard the Carnival Miracle ship said there is “high suspicion of foul play.”

According to CBS, the woman fell 35 miles off the coast of Mexico, close to Ensenada, and many people are concerned that foul play was involved.

Passengers were awoken by an alert shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday when an unidentified woman fell from her stateroom’s fifth-floor balcony.

A passenger who was startled by the announcement early Saturday morning spoke with Eyewitness News.

“Around 3 a.m., we were awakened by a general announcement across the ship with a warning going, ‘Man overboard! Man overboard!'” said Daniel Miranda, a paramedic.

“As a result, only limited information has been given to the ship.

They informed us that we were stranded in search of the lady, and then they called to clarify the situation.

“The crew has been extremely tight-lipped, and they’ve cornered off different areas of the ship for their search while they were searching.”

Someone had died, but Miranda wasn’t sure if it was an accident: “there’s some high suspicion of foul play.”

“A lot of people are worried because that’s someone’s life, and there’s a good chance they won’t be found alive.”

“They had crew literally around the deck to look all the way around the ship to see if anyone was out in the water,” he said of the ship’s efforts to get crews out on boats to start a search.

“They had lights out in the water trying to flash, but it’s pretty dark out there.”

Carnival confirmed the tragedy and offered assistance.

In a statement, Carnival said, “We advised Carnival Miracle guests this morning of an overboard incident involving one of our guests from the balcony of her stateroom.”

“Our hearts go out to the guest and her family, and our care team is here to help.”

The Coast Guard announced on Sunday afternoon that the search has been suspended after 31 hours.

In a tweet, the USCG stated, “USCG conducted first light searches this morning off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico with negative results.”

“Assemblies of the United States Coast Guard are returning to American waters.”

The ship had set sail from the Long Beach Cruise Terminal in California on December 9 and was due back on Saturday as part of a three-day voyage.

