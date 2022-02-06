Passengers on river cruises are rushing to board for a new type of vacation.

Passengers clamor to board river cruises for a new kind of vacation.

Emerald has already released sailings for 2023, while Scenic is offering romantic cruises for couples’ vacations.

Since a number of star-studded cruises were featured on holiday TV shows, river cruises have become increasingly popular, with bookings soaring as holidaymakers rush to board.

Emerald Cruises has announced its new Europe river cruise collection for 2023, which includes an 11-day Danube cruise from Passau to Belgrade.

Guests traveling in 2023 will be able to take advantage of new city stay extensions in Copenhagen, Munich (including Oktoberfest), and Seville, as well as a three-night exploration of Zermatt and Zurich, which will include a ride on the Glacier Express train from Zermatt to Chur.

Those who book a 2023 river cruise before February 28, 2022, will save up to £1,400 per couple and receive a complimentary Premium Drinks Package, which includes unlimited onboard drinks.

The following items have been added to the 2023 plan:

The Great Danube River Cruise is an 11-day river cruise along the Danube River.

A vineyard hike with tasting in Weissenkirchen, a guided bike tour in the Wachau Valley, and a visit to Sremski Karlovci in Novi Sad, Serbia’s second city, are among the highlights.

The 11-day river cruise is priced at £3,295 per person.

Extending your city stay

Copenhagen, Munich, and Oktoberfest, as well as Seville, have been added to the city stay extension program.

Alternatively, guests sailing on Emerald Cruises’ Jewels of the Rhine itinerary can take the new three-day Glacier Express program through the central Swiss Alps.

From £2,820 per person, the 11-day Jewels of the Rhine river cruise with Copenhagen extension begins.

On the Danube Delights cruise, new ports of call have been added.

Visit the magnificent monastery and church in the quaint market town of Engelhartszell before discovering the charm of the historic city of Krems, which is known for its winemaking excellence.

The cost of an eight-day river cruise begins at £1,945 per person.

Return flights (or travel via Eurostar and rail on select itineraries), transfers, the cruises as stated, all tipping and gratuities, and all on board meals are included, as are included excursions and experiences with knowledgeable local guides.

Scenic has identified four of the best Europe river cruises for romantics, departing from the idyllic banks of the Rhine and Moselle rivers.

