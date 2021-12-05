Passports of middle-class cocaine users will be seized in order to combat street crime.

Middle-class cocaine users’ passports will be seized as a source of revenue for the criminal underworld.

A HARSH new crackdown on drugs will seize passports from middle-class cocaine users who fuel street crime.

Posh users caught with Class A substances will face travel bans similar to those imposed on football players.

Fines, according to ministers, are a poor deterrent for well-heeled professionals peddling cocaine at posh clubs and dinner parties.

So they’re going to hit them where it hurts: by prohibiting them from traveling or driving, as well as imposing nighttime curfews.

Boris Johnson will unveil the measures as part of a ten-year anti-drug campaign set to begin this week.

He wants to take action against supply chains to prevent drugs from entering prisons and to disband County Lines gangs that exploit children.

However, he is also committed to stifling demand by imposing harsher penalties on lifestyle users.

“We need to look at new ways of penalizing them — things that will actually interfere with their lives,” the PM said in an exclusive interview with The Sun on Sunday.

“As a result, we’ll consider robbing them of their passports and driver’s licenses.”

Nothing is off the table.”

Mr Johnson has made combating drugs a central part of his “leveling up” agenda, citing the fact that deprived areas are more likely to suffer from drug-related crime.

Evidence suggests that drugs are involved in half of all homicides, robberies, and burglaries.

The Prime Minister is hell-bent on punishing those who feed demand while remaining oblivious to the murders, robberies, and gang wars that result from their behavior.

“Look, you’re helping to drive crime, you’re helping to wreck lives, and we can’t go on like this as a society,” he continued.

“What I’d like to see is a world where people who use lifestyle drugs face severe penalties that make it difficult for them to enjoy their own lives.”

The new civil penalties will be modeled after existing sanctions such as child support arrears and football hooligan bans.

