Paternal involvement may improve health of mother, infant: study

CHICAGO, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — Paternal involvement can have positive health impacts for a mother and her baby, according to a study by Northwestern Medicine and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The study published on Wednesday in the journal Public Health Reports found that unmarried mothers with or without an acknowledgement of paternity (AOP), a document signed by unmarried parents to establish the child’s legal father, are more likely to engage in health-risk behaviors and less likely to engage in protective health behaviors around the time of pregnancy compared to married mothers.

Unmarried women are less likely to have prenatal care during the first trimester of pregnancy, to ever breastfeed, to breastfeed at least eight weeks and are more likely to drink alcohol and smoke during and after pregnancy. The frequency for any of these outcomes was even greater when the mother was both unmarried and an acknowledgement of paternity was not completed.

“The period of time when a woman is pregnant and eventually delivers her baby is a significant period of time because the health behaviors she adopts can impact her health and that of the baby,” said co-author Dr. Craig Garfield, professor of pediatrics and medical social sciences at Northwestern University Feinberg School of medicine.

The study analyzed data from 32 Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System (PRAMS) sites from 2012 to 2015 and a total of 113,020 participants. PRAMS is an ongoing state-based surveillance system of maternal behaviors, attitudes and experiences before, during and shortly after pregnancy.

Unmarried couples having kids represent about 40 percent of U.S. births today, according to the researcher.

Northwestern Medicine is the collaboration between Northwestern Memorial Healthcare and Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, which includes research, teaching and patient care.