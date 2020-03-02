Patient burned in Melbourne hospital fire

A woman in her 70s has suffered burns from a fire that ignited while she was undergoing a procedure at a Melbourne hospital.

The Metropolitan Fire Brigade was called to Sunshine Hospital about 9.20am on Monday, following reports of a fire caused by malfunctioning equipment in an operating theatre.

The 72-year-old woman was treated immediately at the hospital before she was transported to a specialist burns unit at The Alfred, where she remains in a critical but stable condition.

Western Heath chief medical officer Paul Eleftheriou described it as a “tragic incident”.

“Our thoughts are with the patient and their family. Western Health is offering support to the family,” he said.

Dr Eleftheriou said Western Health was investigating the cause of the accident.