Patient with coronavirus pneumonia discharged from Jiangxi hospital

NANCHANG, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — A patient diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) pneumonia was discharged from a hospital in east China’s Jiangxi Province on Monday, marking the first cured patient in the province.

The 38-year-old male from Xingan county drove a friend to the city of Honghu in Hubei Province on Jan. 3 and returned to Xingan on Jan. 5. Soon after, he developed symptoms including fever, cough and chest tightness. He was diagnosed with novel coronavirus pneumonia and transferred to the provincial-level designated hospital, the First Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University, on Jan. 23.

The patient was in critical condition when he was first transferred to the hospital, said Xu Fei, deputy director of the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine of the hospital. His condition improved significantly after treatment and met the standards for de-segregation and discharge of confirmed cases of pneumonitis infected with novel coronavirus of the National Health Commission, according to Xu.