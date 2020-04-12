Patients at Huoshenshan, Leishenshan hospitals to be transferred for high-quality medical resources

COVID-19 patients at the Huoshenshan and Leishenshan hospitals will be transferred to four large hospitals in Wuhan for high-quality medical resources by next Wednesday, said Jiao Yahui, an official with the National Health Commission Saturday.

“We hope to secure the patients the most effective treatment by placing them at the four hospitals with high-quality medical resources in the city,” Jiao said.

The treatment of the severe and critical cases remained difficult, she added. As of Saturday, there are 94 patients in severe or critical condition in Wuhan.