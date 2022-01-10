Patients in Niger are being treated by Turkish doctors who are volunteering their services.

In a hospital built by a Turkish NGO, needy locals will have much better medical care.

Turkiye, SAKARYA

Since arriving in Niger two weeks ago, Turkish doctors have brought cures to thousands of patients as part of a charity program organized by the BISEG (Health and Education Villages Volunteers Association).

The medical team consists of 40 people, including ten doctors who have free-of-charge treated 5,500 people and performed various surgical procedures.

Professor

Hasan Salih Saglam, the head of the Urology Department at Turkiye’s Sakarya University and a member of the medical team, said he has spent the past decade volunteering with African charity organizations, providing medical assistance and charity.

“Our team provides food there, and we do our best to meet the needs,” he said, noting that the region in which they worked was difficult.

“BISEG will open a 2,000-square-meter hospital.

… In two weeks, we examined 5,500 patients and performed surgery on 10% of them,” he added.

According to Saglam, the assistance they provided for the locals was significant because it helped to build trust between the two countries, while the local people’s love for Turkiye grew stronger as a result of such non-governmental efforts.

* Ali Murat Alhas in Ankara contributed to this article.