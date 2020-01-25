Patients with no history of Wuhan travel confirmed with viral infection

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Chinese health authorities on Thursday confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in individuals that had no recent travel experience to central China’s Wuhan.

The National Health Commission (NHC) also reported increasing cases with no exposure to Wuhan’s Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, which is believed to be related to most of the infected cases, adding that cases without confirmed exposure to the market have been found overseas.

Medical institutions should organize experts to hold group consultations within two hours of finding suspected cases, according to a new diagnosis and treatment plan issued by the NHC.

The plan also required instant pathogen detection if the suspected cases couldn’t be confirmed as common pneumonia.