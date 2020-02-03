Patrick Mahomes’ tiny salary set to skyrocket in record NFL contract after Super Bowl

The 24-year-old is one of the NFL’s most exciting players having led Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl since 1970

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is making a name for himself as one of the NFL’s hottest talents.

The 24-year-old enjoyed his best campaign to date in 2019/20 which will culminate in a trip to Miami on Sunday for Super Bowl LIV, where Chiefs will take on San Francisco 49ers for the national championship.

Mahomes only began his NFL career in 2017 when he was drafted by Kansas City, putting pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Missouri outfit.

Over the course of the deal he is set to earn around $16.43million – averaging out at just over $4m per year.

But that is about to get so much bigger.

The majority of Mahomes’ first contract fee came three years ago in the form of a $10m signing bonus, granted once Mahomes’ contract was finalised, which meant that along with his base salary of $465,000 he took home a combined total of $10.55m during his first season in the professional game.

In 2019, his base salary was $645,000, and he received a roster bonus of $1.31m, bringing his yearly total received to $1.96m.

But after the Super Bowl this year, Mahomes will enter contract negotiations over a new deal – and it could be a record deal for the NFL, making him the highest-paid player ever.

It is expected that Mahomes will sign the NFL’s first-ever $200m contract.

The Chiefs have been preparing for the deal for three years now – and now he has delivered at least a Super Bowl visit, he is poised to finally receive the cash.

Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to their star man to play an influential role in Sunday’s Super Bowl showpiece as they aim to win their first championship since 1970.

The quarterback told NFL Network’s Michael Irvin that the team want to win the game for their experienced head coach Andy Reid, who has been with the team since 2013 and since guided them back into Super Bowl contention.

“We want to go out there; we want to play our best football,” he said.

“We know we’re playing a great opponent, but we’re going to try and win the game and get one for Coach Reid, get one for Kansas City.”

Super Bowl LIV will be shown live on BBC One at 11pm (UK time) on Sunday 2 February.

The game will also be streamed online on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app.