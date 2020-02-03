Patrick Mahomes tweet from high school resurfaces after Super Bowl heroics

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory over the San Francisco 49ers and ushered words he has been waiting to say since high school

Patrick Mahomes ushered a phrase he has been waiting to say since high school after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to Super Bowl glory.

Late heroics from Mahomes saw him named MVP as the Chiefs lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time in 50 years after a memorable comeback win.

Immediately after the game, Mahomes declared: “Something I’ve wanted to say my whole life, I’m going to Disney World!” in reference to the tradition of Super Bowl winners visiting the iconic theme park in celebration.

And a resurfaced tweet showed Mahomes was clearly not lying about his lifelong ambition to utter the famous phrase.

Back on February 6, 2013, whilst he was still in high school in Texas and just 17-years-old, Mahomes tweeted: “I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says ‘I’m going to Disney World’ after winning the Super Bowl.”

Ironically, his tweet came after watching the San Francisco 49ers, the team he downed in late circumstances, lose out 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens in a thriller in New Orleans.

Mahomes made history with his Super Bowl performance, becoming the first player to ever win an NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP award before the age of 25.

Speaking after the win, Mahomes insisted they never lost faith despite falling 20-10 behind and needing to come up with a late rally.

“We never lost faith, that’s the biggest thing,” Mahomes said.

“We never lost faith, everybody on this team, nobody has their head down.

“We got this guy here (Reid) to get us there. Defence got some big stops, we found a way to win. Coach Reid told me, keep firing, keep believing.

“It worked out well in the end.”

Mahomes also became the first quarterback to lead three double-digit comeback wins in a single post-season.

They trailed the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans by big margins en route to the Super Bowl with Mahomes consistently performing late magic.