Patriots edge Knights to top Slovak Basketball Premiership

BRATISLAVA, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — The Levice Patriots upset the Spis Knights 88-85 at home to go top of the Slovak Basketball Premiership on Wednesday.

After an even start, the Patriots dominated the second period and built a 12-point lead. However, the Knights managed to cut the deficit to just three points with 35 seconds left.

The Knights’ recent addition Mario Ihring tried to tie the game shortly before the final buzzer but his shot was blocked, leaving the final score at 88-85.

In the previous round, the Patriots returned after almost a month-long quarantine with a defeat. But they got back to winning ways on Wednesday.

The Knights’ away form, who led the table before the Patriots game, is worst among the top three teams.

In Lucenec, Inter Bratislava overpowered BKM Lucenec 77-76 in the dying moments when Argentine guard Lautaro Lopez was fouled and he sank both free throws.

The duel between the MBK Banik Handlova and the Iskra Svit turned into a see-saw battle as Handlova dominated the first and the visitors in the second half. But Handlova controled the final moments, sealing the 106-103 victory with two free throws. Enditem