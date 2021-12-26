Patty Vaughan, a mother of three who vanished after an argument 25 years ago, is the subject of seven mysteries.

Patty Vaughan, a mother of three who vanished after an argument 25 years ago, is the subject of seven unsolved mysteries.

PATTY Vaughan vanished on Christmas Eve after a fight with her husband, and the case remains unsolved after 25 years.

Patty Vaughan, a 32-year-old mother of three, went missing on December 25, 1996, after an alleged argument with her husband, JR Vaughan.

He claimed she vanished from her home in La Vernia, Texas, but her family claims she was a devout Christian who would never abandon her three young children, aged five, seven, and nine at the time.

JR moved to an apartment in nearby San Antonio just two months before Patty vanished, and Patty had to return to work.

Even though Patty has been presumed dead for years, her loved ones have held out hope for her.

Patty’s younger sister, Jeannie Iiams, told Dateline in 2019: “We need to find Patty so we can lay her to rest.”

“Our mother isn’t feeling well.

She’s 76 years old and has cancer.

“All I want for her is for her to be happy.”

Patty’s case has never been closed, according to investigators, and they’ve always considered her husband a suspect in the case – but there hasn’t been enough evidence to charge him.

“At this point, we’re assuming she’s deceased,” Detective Ruben Arevalos of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said two years ago.

“However, her case isn’t straightforward.

It’s not over until the family gets closure.”

Many strange things have been discovered in the investigation into her disappearance, including seven major mysteries that have remained unsolved since 1996.

Patty drove off in her 1991 blue Dodge Caravan after her final argument with JR.

While her keys were never found, authorities say the minivan was found the day after she was last seen, about 15 miles from her home.

Patty’s coworker recognized her van, noticed it had a flat tire, and attempted to call her but was unsuccessful, so he called JR for a new set of keys.

JR dropped the keys off on his way to file for divorce, which the husband claimed he was doing to try to reconcile with him.

Patty’s minivan tire was not flat, according to investigators; it still had air in it and had been deliberately deflated.

Cops also discovered blood in the van that was later determined to be hers, as well as her blood in her bedroom, closet, and bathroom.

Patty was suspected of being murdered as a result of a rumored love triangle involving her husband JR and a boyfriend named Gary, according to police.

Patty had previously dated Gary, according to reports, but

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.