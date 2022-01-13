Paul Black, a comedian from Glasgow, discusses his favorite sketches ahead of the Self Care Era shows.

In advance of the Self Care Era shows, Glasgow comedian Paul Black discusses his favorite sketches.

As his sell-out shows at Oran Mor begin this week, we caught up with the 25-year-old comedian to discuss some of his most popular videos.

Paul Black, the Glasgow comedian, is back in 2022 with a brand new edition of his sell-out shows.

The 25-year-old is returning to the stage for his Self Care Era edition this week, following the success of his previous run at the Edinburgh Fringe and Oran Mor.

If you’ve spent any time on social media in the last few years, you’ve almost certainly seen one of Paul’s videos in your feed.

The writer and producer has kept his finger on the pulse, creating hilarious, timely sketches mocking Scotrail and Police Scotland, as well as relatable Glasgow characters that everyone has met at some point in their lives.

Glasgow Live spoke with Paul about some of his most well-known videos and the stories behind them.

Meet Gh0stboy, a pseudo-intellectual hipster who donated his savings to the Save Sub Club fund during lockdown and has a Che Guevara poster on his wall, which he mistakenly believes is Russell Brand.

Paul came up with the concept for Gh0stboy while working in a west end bar and watching a 2017 ID documentary about Glasgow’s after-hours party scene, which he thought was ripe for a slagging.

He described it as “one of the most humiliating things I’ve ever seen.”

“Gh0stboy is a simple character to play, and it’s a lot of fun to humiliate a certain type of person that everyone knows.”

“I was working in a bar with w***s all around me.

Then, while out and about, you’ll hear something that’s just too good not to mock.

“There are people who say to me, ‘How funny are guys like that,’ and you think to yourself, ‘That’s you, mate.’ And then there are people who come up and just own their Gh0stboy status.”

“I was getting carried away and considered releasing a Gh0stboy beanie,” he explained, “but I thought to myself, ‘Calm doon, you’ve got shows to plan.'”

Brendon, the self-styled life coach who “has seen it all” and now helps locals sort their lives out, is one of Paul’s favorite characters.

The video clip.

