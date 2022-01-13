Paul Black, a Scottish comedian, talks about his favorite sketches ahead of the Self Care Era shows.

Paul Black, a comedian from Glasgow, discusses his favorite sketches ahead of the Self Care Era shows.

As his sell-out shows at Oran Mor begin this week, we spoke with the 25-year-old comedian about some of his most popular videos.

Paul Black, the Glasgow comedian, is back in 2022 with a brand new edition of his sell-out shows.

The 25-year-old is returning to the stage this week for his Self Care Era edition, following the success of his previous runs at the Edinburgh Fringe and Oran Mor.

If you’ve spent any time on social media in the last few years, you’ve almost certainly seen one of Paul’s videos in your feed.

The writer and producer has kept his finger on the pulse, creating hilarious, topical sketches mocking Scotrail and Police Scotland, as well as relatable Glasgow characters that everyone has met at some point.

Glasgow Live spoke with Paul about some of his most well-known videos and the stories behind them.

Meet Gh0stboy, a pseudo-intellectual hipster who donated his savings to the Save Sub Club fund during lockdown and has a Che Guevara poster on his wall, which he mistakenly believes is Russell Brand.

After working in a west end bar and watching a 2017 ID documentary about Glasgow’s after-hours party scene, Paul came up with the idea for Gh0stboy.

He described it as “one of the most embarrassing things I’ve ever seen.”

“It’s so much fun to take the p*** out of a certain type of person that everyone knows as Gh0stboy.

“I was working in a bar with w***s all around me.

Then, while out and about, you’ll hear something that’s simply too good not to parody.

“There are people who say things like, ‘How funny are guys like that,’ and you think to yourself, ‘That’s you, mate.’ And then there are people who just own the fact that they’re Gh0stboy.”

“I was getting carried away and considered releasing a Gh0stboy beanie,” he explained, “but I thought to myself, ‘Calm doon, you’ve got shows to plan.'”

Brendon, a podium dancer-turned-therapist who “has seen it all” and now helps locals sort their lives out, is one of Paul’s favorite characters.

This is the footage.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.