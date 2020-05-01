Paul Breeze retired military policeman on Ross Kemp Milton Keynes coronavirus documentary dies

20 SHARES Share Tweet

A retired military police officer died of coronavirus after asking Ross Kemp and his TV crew to film him in hospital.

Paul Breeze asked the actor-turned filmmaker to feature him on his documentary about how the NHS is fighting the virus on the frontline.

The first episode of the programme sees Mr Breeze 63, being taken into a ward at Milton Keynes Hospital.

But during the final installment last night, Kemp discovers the brave ex-serviceman lost his fight to the deadly bug.

Paying tribute to him, Kemp says: ‘In the last episode of the programme which aired two weeks ago, a very brave man called Paul Breeze, who’d been a serviceman all his life, asked us to film him so we could show the public just how cruel COVID-19 is.

‘A fighter sadly to the end, he lost that fight and he died as many have.

‘But I just want to say a huge, a huge thanks to him for being so brave and allowing us to show the impact of this awful virus’.

Mr Breeze was admitted to hospital with breathing problems and was given oxygen by doctors.

He was not put on an invasive ventilator, which meant he was still conscious and able to communicate.

The 63-year-old insisted he wanted to be filmed to illustrate how brutal the virus can be.

The documentary was filmed at the Buckinghamshire hospital earlier in the UK’s coronavirus outbreak and saw the former EastEnders star kitted out in personal protective equipment (PPE).

But after chronic shortages of PPE nationwide left NHS staff battling the virus without the necessary protection, the show was slammed as irresponsible.

It even resulted in the hospital’s chief executive being sent death threats.

Joe Harrison tweeted last week: ‘Today I received a death threat as CEO.

‘I have never been concerned about giving media access to the hospital I am privileged to lead, because I am proud of my staff & the care we provide. Today I worried. I guess that’s what these threats are designed to do.’

He added: ‘The threat came as a response to media access. I have reported 2 police I welcome debate & will listen to feedback on any issue. Threats like this aren’t debate.

‘They are meant to frighten & control. I do not tolerate abuse & violence against NHS staff & I will call it out.’

During the documentary Kemp was seen going around the wards where he witnessed the conditions NHS staff are having to deal with day in day out.

It left thousands of viewers outraged, with many claiming he was invading the privacy of dying patients.

One person wrote on Twitter: ‘Is that my family coming to see me before I die, no no that’s just Ross Kemp and a camera crew, gonna film this if you don’t mind.’

Another person added: ‘Ross, this really doesn’t need to be done. Just go home.’

A third commented: ‘No. Just no. If you’ve got PPE you are depleting the available supply.

‘You have no medical training and cannot help, only hinder. You are not adhering to government advice, because this job is most definitely not essential. Go home.’

A fourth posted: ‘This is about as bad taste as you’ll get. ‘Look at me, I’m Ross’….’, while a fifth said: ‘Sheer madness to allow Ross Kemp in’

Kemp, 55, was forced to defend the TV show, claiming ‘at no point did he drain resources’ of vital protective gear and that anything used was replaced.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, he said: ‘In terms of PPE (personal protective equipment) we used one set and at no point were we draining resources.

‘There was just me and one camera man, we were only there for a short time, maybe half an hour…’

‘What had a massive impact on me was the care and love for the patients from the staff. The film is to show how the staff are helping people… and it’s also to tell us what they are concerned about.’

Milton Keynes Hospital said in a social media statement: ‘We are spending minimal time in high risk areas & are ensuring the crew are wearing full PPE, as per national guidelines.

‘As @RossKemp says, they are replacing any PPE used. We hope this show will provide the general public with vital info & reassurance.’