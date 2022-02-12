Paul Farrer’s TV game show music, from The Weakest Link to The Chase, makes hearts race.

From The Weakest Link to The Chase, Paul Farrer’s TV game show music has been known to make people’s hearts race.

He is one of the most successful musicians in the United Kingdom, with millions of people listening to his music every day, but you’ve probably never heard of him.

However, Paul Farrer, the composer of the heart-pounding themes for TV game shows ranging from The Weakest Link and The Chase to Gladiators and Dancing on Ice, is perfectly content to stay out of the spotlight.

“No one recognizes me, and I’ve never had a live audience applaud my work.”

And that suits me because I have no desire to be famous,” said Farrer, whose credits include Ant and Dec’s Push The Button and Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, among others.

Farrer’s work, which uses tempo and melodic shifts to increase tension for contestants during game play, is critical to the global success of formats like The Weakest Link, which is broadcast in 97 countries.

The composer earns more per note than most rock stars because he owns the copyright to each swirling 30-second theme or “swoosh” signaling the end of a round.

Farrer, who lives in Malvern, Worcestershire – “I’m a perpetual outsider, I live in the middle of nowhere, I’m not a London-type” – receives a check from the BBC every time one of the show’s 1,700 episodes is broadcast.

Every time prime-time NBC broadcasts the US version, the fee is expected to reach £5,000 per time.

Farrer, who is a member of the Ivor Novello Academy of Composers and Songwriters, is modest about his accomplishments.

“Every composer wants to be recognized, but my job is to write music that fits within the parameters of the show.”

“You shouldn’t even notice it if it’s working properly.”

I can’t imagine anyone sitting down in the evening to listen to the music from Dancing On Ice.”

“The music should transport you to the show’s emotional context and take you on a journey through it.”

Farrer was a member of local Worcester orchestras, mastering piano, clarinet, violin, and saxophone, and was fascinated by screen music since watching ET as a child.

He dropped out of school at 16 to work in a recording studio, where he began producing radio jingles before moving on to television.

The BBC had asked me to give a speech.

