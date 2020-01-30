Paul Hogan claims Australia needs to ‘stop pretending global warming is a Chinese hoax’

Paul Hogan has said that Australians need to understand that global warming is not a ‘hoax’ and urged the country to prepare for future bushfires.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia at the G’Day USA event in Los Angeles on Saturday, the 80-year-old said Australia was never ‘properly prepared for the fires’, which has so far killed 33 people and more than a billion animals.

‘The big difference with the fires in California [is]you’ve got the greatest technical equipment and up to date and professional firefighters and so the fires were savage here but they got on top of them in days,’ he explained.

Paul went on to say Australians need to start preparing for future bushfires as global warming is not a ‘hoax’.

He continued: ‘Starting now, get prepared. Stop pretending that global warming is a Chinese hoax because it ain’t.’

The Crocodile Dundee star also said at the event there’s a special kinship between Australia and the USA.

‘There’s a hundred and fifty highly skilled firefighters from the U.S. down there right now,’ he said.

‘People here are generous and they’re willing to help out those who haven’t done so well down there,’ he said.

At the event, Paul looked smart in a crisp dress shirt along with a black velvet jacket and trousers.

He accessorised his ensemble with a pair of black shoes and was all smiles as he posed on the red carpet.

Other noted celebrities in attendance on the night included Olivia Newton-John, Naomi Watts, John Travolta, Delta Goodrem and Liev Schreiber.

Streaming service Stan is a proud sponsor of G’Day USA.