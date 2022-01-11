Paul Hollywood reveals his softer side as Channel 4’s Junior Bake Off gets off to a hilarious start.

Paul Hollywood shows his softer side as Channel 4’s Junior Bake Off gets off to a hysterical start.

Things don’t just go wrong on Junior Bake Off; they go horribly wrong, and it’s hilarious from beginning to end.

Make a cup of tea, grab a slice of cake, and let’s talk about Junior Bake Off, shall we?

When things go wrong on the adult version of Bake Off, you know what it’s like.

This is our favorite part.

We adore it when someone’s spun-sugar cage breaks or their gingerbread house’s roof caves in.

It’s always tense, and there’s always a bad moment, but it’s usually something extremely technical that goes wrong down to the last detail.

Prue Leigh will say, “Your lemon mirror-glaze has just a smidgeon too much cardamom.”

“These rock cakes are ever so slightly overbaked,” Paul Hollywood will say as he chews.

However, on Junior Bake Off, things don’t just go wrong a little bit; they go horribly wrong, and it’s absolutely delightful from beginning to end.

This new series of the junior version of the baking competition is hosted by Harry Hill, who is joined by Ravneet Gill and Paul Hollywood, who is filling in for Liam Charles, who is out due to illness.

To begin with, the idea of a child using an oven is stressful enough, but the tent is up in the grounds of Benenden School and it’s Cake Day for a new batch of junior bakers, so we’re resolved to watch and hope that appropriate health and safety risk assessment forms have been signed by parents and/or guardians.

Mini-piggy rolls were the first technical hurdle.

You know how kids bring something they’ve “made” home from school and expect you to eat it?

That’s how many of these cakes appear to be.

“Mine look like rats,” someone says as they try to draw pig faces on their smashed sponges with sticky, licked fingers.

The judges must then taste the cakes (horror) and make a few observations such as “They don’t really look like pigs.”

It’s incredible that none of the kids begin to cry.

The show-stopper is next, and the bakers must create a cake to represent their proudest moment in life.

There’s a cake for Lola’s VE Day party, which she proudly organized herself.

Mia bakes a cake to commemorate her dog’s (almost) death.

