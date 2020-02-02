Paul Hollywood’s brother’s bread firm runs out of dough

Paul Hollywood’s younger brother’s bread firm has run out of dough and gone bust, the MailOnline can exclusively reveal.

The Bake Off star’s sibling attempted to follow in his brother’s footsteps by opening Born & Bread in the Wirral, Liverpool, which supplied hundreds of artisan loaves, baguettes and sweet treats to hotels, restaurants, delicatessens and football clubs.

But several businesses have told MailOnline that the business, registered 18 years ago, has gone into administration.

A supervisor at Village Bakehouse & Deli, that Mr Hollywood’s brother supplied, said they need to find another supplier after being made aware of the bankruptcy.

‘Every day we got their bread in but on Saturday our usual order hadn’t been delivered,’ Simon said.

‘I phoned their offices to get an answer and I couldn’t get a reply. I texted Lee Hollywood to find out where our order was and he told me that his company had gone into receivership.’

Greens of Oxton bakery, in Liverpool, who were also supplied by Born & Bread, said: ‘We got an email telling us of the news. He supplied us.’

Williamsons Bakery, based in Northwich, near Liverpool, posted on Facebook: ‘Such a shame that Born & Bread on the Wirral has ceased trading – they were one of the first people to do ‘proper’ bread at farmers markets I organised in Cheshire.

‘They were a total inspiration to me! It’s tough out there! Use us or lose us – keep it local.’

Fahys Hoylake bakery, who are not supplied by Mr Hollywood’s brother, said: ‘News of Born and Bread going bust has spread around the Wirral bakery scene.’

Filings at Companies House published last year show Born & Bread owed £109,075 in 2018, and only had current assets of £95,159.

The business is listed as ‘permanently closed’ on Google, while its Facebook page has been taken down.

Lee Hollywood said in 2016 that he works 13-hour days at the business to make it a success.

‘I’m the grafter of the family, Paul’s too busy with Bake-Off,’ he joked. ‘The last time he made a proper loaf was about ten years ago!’

Paul Hollywood’s own artisan bread business went into liquidation in 2014, prompting the chef to withdraw from the market.

MailOnline has contacted Lee Hollywood for comment.