Paul Merson slams Dan Gosling’s ’petty and pathetic’ comments about ref Jon Moss

PAUL MERSON COLUMN: Our man Merse gives his lowdown on whether Dan Gosling should have been charged for his comments by the FA over his comments made about referee Jon Moss

Dan Gosling complaining about Jon Moss is laughable, petty and pathetic.

I actually laughed when I heard what Moss was supposed to have said. This sort of thing happens all the time with referees!

When I played I remember Roger Milford and little Paul Durkin being the best. You could have a laugh with them and you would want them to ref your games.

Roger used to say to me: “Don’t complain to me just because you’re having a sh*t game Merse!” when I had a go at him.

And you couldn’t argue with him – because he was right! He made me laugh. You need to be able to laugh at yourself sometimes.

Trust me, you only ever have a go at the ref for one reason. If you’re having a stinker. You never say a word to him if you’re having a good game.

That should tell you everything about what’s happened with Gosling and Moss.

Bournemouth have lost the game 2-1 at Sheffield United and they’re frustrated because they’re in a relegation fight.

But come on. It’s not the referee’s fault. Gosling must be sitting there now thinking: “What have I done?”

It’s a big deal calling a referee a disgrace. That’s a big word to use. I’m surprised the FA haven’t charged him because you can’t say anything about refs any more.

I can’t make a case for what Gosling said. It just looks petty. It makes him look like a millionaire footballer stuck in his own little bubble.

It’s like he’s saying: “You can’t make fun of me, I play in the Premier League!” It’s a bit cringeworthy isn’t it?

Gosling says Moss told him “you’re still in the relegation zone” and “you’re having one” – I actually laughed out loud when I read that. If that’s what he said, it’s quite funny.

I can’t believe Gosling has complained about this. I mean, wow. There’s no way that ref is saying those things for no reason.

He’s obviously responding to something, probably the Bournemouth players having a go at him.

Does Gosling think it’s okay for him to have a go at the ref but the ref can’t say a word back? Come on.

Some refs, you can’t talk to. Mike Dean comes across like that. Aggressive and arrogant. He sends people off and stands there pointing.

We all know where they’re going Mike… It’s too showy. There’s no humour. He’s supposed to be a lovely bloke off the pitch. Everybody’s different.

But do you want a ref like that or one you can have a laugh with who’s going to give a bit back? There’s nothing more annoying than trying to talk to a ref and they just ignore you.

Durkin you could have a laugh and joke with. Milford as well. They talked to you. They were not special. They would make you laugh.

And they weren’t stars either. A good ref is one you never notice in the game. But you notice Mike Dean every five minutes. It’s like he thinks he’s a celebrity.

I think the FA have done the right thing not charging Jon Moss over this. Some players need more of a sense of humour.

It’s like if you turn up late for work and your boss has a go at you. You don’t go and complain to the papers, do you? It’s giving footballers a bad name.

Gosling has embarrassed himself. I hope he looks at it and regrets what he’s said. He shouldn’t have said it, because Moss has done nothing wrong here.

Chelsea can put the top four race to bed in their next two games and Monday night is a massive match.

I’m going to be there to see them take on Manchester United – and if they win that one and then beat Tottenham they will finish in the top four.

That would be a huge achievement for Frank Lampard in his first season, after selling a world class player in Eden Hazard and not replacing him, and playing with a young team.

He’s made some mistakes. He’s chased too many games when he hasn’t needed to and ended up throwing points away, and they have struggled at home a bit.

That will come with experience. But at least you can see a plan. They have gone with younger players and they are building something.

Now they’re buying Hakim Ziyech from Ajax. Another good signing. Quick. Experienced. Full of goals, and the right age.

You can see a plan there. I think Frank is building something good for the future. What are United building by buying Odion Ighalo?

What’s the plan there? You can see the plan at Chelsea. I can’t see one at United.

Arsenal have improved under Mikel Arteta. The players are all working for him and it looks like there’s more harmony at the club.

But I still think he’s going to have players wanting to leave at the end of the season, and I think Arsenal will want to get rid of a few.

They need a clear-out, and he needs to build the spine of a team. All the top teams are strong down the middle. But Arsenal are not.

The defence is going to take time. He’s brought two defenders in with Cedric and Pablo Mari, and he’s got William Saliba coming in from France in the summer.

Part of me wonders whether he wanted Mari because Saliba isn’t his signing, and there could be some conflict there. But he’s made good signings.

The forwards are going to want to know what’s happening next season. Will they play every week? Are they in Europe?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alex Lacazette are both coming to the end of their contracts but I would take a hit and keep Aubameyang.

Yes, he’s 30 now but if you get rid of him now for £30m he’s going to cost £80m to replace. So just keep him. He will get you 15 goals a season.