Paul Pogba could hold key to Man Utd’s transfer pursuit of Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish has been lined up as a potential replacement for wantaway Manchester United star Paul Pogba

Manchester United’s pursuit of Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is dependent on the future of Paul Pogba.

The World Cup winner looks set to leave Old Trafford in the summer but United have reportedly set a £150m asking price, limiting Pogba’s options.

The likes of Real Madrid and former side Juventus have been repeatedly linked with Pogba over the last few years and do have the financial muscle to meet United’s demands.

Pogba currently has one year left on his contract but the Red Devils do have the option of extending it for a further year.

According to a report from Goal, the club intend to use the potential earnings from the sale of the Frenchman to finance a move for Grealish.

They state that the player is ready to join United at the end of the season and has already begun house-hunting.

United are yet to begin formal transfer talks with Villa but they are said to have already agreed informal terms with Grealish.

Starsport understands that he has leapfrogged Leicester playmaker James Maddison as United’s top target and ex-Arsenal star Ray Parlour believes Villa could pocket over £80m for their top star.

“Everybody’s got a price and he would be £80m-plus,” Parlour said on talkSPORT.

“With the sort of money sloshing around at the minute in the Premier League then he would be around that money.

“He’s a real complete midfielder. We’ve had so many people who have worked with him as well who say he’s got so much talent.

“Going to a big club like Manchester United, can he do it at the top level? I think he’ll be fine. He’s got the mentality.

“The way he picks the ball up anywhere on the pitch, he’s very confident with his own ability. I think he’d be perfect for them.”