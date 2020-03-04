Paul Pogba forms Bruno Fernandes ‘opinion’ after watching Man Utd during lay-off

Paul Pogba is nearing a return for Manchester United – and he has already formed an opinion from watching Bruno Fernandes as the pair prepare to link-up in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield

Paul Pogba has reportedly formed a positive opinion of Bruno Fernandes having watched Manchester United closely during his injury lay-off.

Pogba has remained away from the team since undergoing surgery in December on the ankle injury he suffered in late September.

But ESPN claim he will return to first-team training this week having returned to Carrington after spending much of his rehabilitation at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai.

The Frenchman is said to have closely followed United’s results and performances, which have been dealt a boost since the arrival of Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

The Portuguese playmaker has transformed their midfield in his absence – and Pogba is said to be excited by the prospect of returning and developing a partnership with Fernandes.

Fernandes has scored in three straight games having hit the ground running after his January move.

He has earned rave reviews, including from legendary former Red Devils midfielder Roy Keane.

Keane said on Sky Sports: “I liked him today, it was the first time I’ve really watched him live, and there is a lot of quality about him.

“And even to score there, OK we criticise the goalkeeper, but he just lets the ball run. There’s enough pace on the pass from [Nemanja] Matic, lovely strike, he hits the target.

“Obviously Ole was critical that he missed a few opportunities in the second half but he’s not afraid to try and I don’t mind the players missing [if they’re trying].”

Pogba has made only eight appearances during his injury-plagued season.

His future at United has been the source of intense speculation with agent Mino Raiola involved in a war of words with the club.

But he looks set for an on-field return to boost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side amid their battle to secure a return to the Champions League.