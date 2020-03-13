Paul Pogba posts bizarre coronavirus warning as Man Utd star urges public to ‘dab’

The coronavirus has seen Manchester United’s games postponed until April and injured Paul Pogba has issued some strange ‘dabbing’ advice on Twitter to fans’ bemusement

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba has bizarrely told the public ‘dabbing’ will help them avoid catching the coronavirus.

The Premier League was this morning suspended for three weeks amid the spread of the virus.

Additionally, UEFA have announced Champions League and Europa League football has also been postponed next week.

Clubs have urged fans to follow Government advice as people bid to avoid contracting coronavirus as the number of cases continue to grow in the UK.

But Pogba has now weighed in with a strange post on his official Twitter account urging people to “dab” so they steer clear of coronavirus.

The image on his post reads: “We must all BE READY for #coronavirus.

“Dab when you cough – dab when you sneeze – dab to beat #coronavirus”.

Fans were left particularly perplexed by the unprofessional approach to pandemic, which has already been contracted by a number of top names in the Premier League, including Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

One United supporter replied: “ Not sure about that one……”

Another simply told Pogba: “Grow up”.

A Red Devils fan added: “People are going to rinse him because of this ffs”.

And a final United supporter asked: “Paul, Paul, Paul. What the hell is this?”

Pogba’s club released a statement regarding coronavirus earlier today in the wake of the EFL’s announcement regarding matches being suspended for the remainder of March.

United’s stance was far more what you would expect, as they said: “Clearly this is a rapidly evolving situation as part of collective efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We trust that our fans will understand that protection of public health must be the priority.

“New dates for our postponed games, and any decision about games subsequent to the current postponement period, will be confirmed as soon as possible, based on discussions with the governing bodies and any further guidance from the UK government.”

“Manchester United encourages fans around the world to follow health guidelines and thanks them for their support.”