Paul Pogba to put pressure on agent Mino Raiola over Man Utd transfer saga

Paul Pogba’s move away from Man Utd in the summer is in some doubt and Mino Raiola could bear the brunt of the Frenchman’s anger if he doesn’t secure a transfer

Paul Pogba will be ramping up the pressure on agent Mino Raiola as he eyes a move away from Manchester United.

The Frenchman and his club are almost certainly going to cut ties in the summer with their relationship reaching breaking point, which in part is down to comments made by Raiola.

Pogba has struggled for much of his four-year career in Manchester after leaving Juventus for a then world-record fee, but transfer expert Duncan Castles reckons he may start questioning Raiola should he not get the move he wants.

Former team-mate Romelu Lukaku cut ties with the Italian agent prior to his move to Inter Milan and after Raiola stoked the fire, which could prove to be a red flag for some teams, Pogba will be demanding he deliver.

“With Mino Raiola you’re talking about someone who has experience of losing an elite, or top level, valuable client quite recently,” Castles said on the Transfer Window podcast.

“Romelu Lukaku decided to dump Raiola as his agent ahead of his move to Inter in the summer, hiring an Italian agent to do the work on that transfer which would have cost Raiola a very significant commission, an ongoing percentage from Lukaku’s salary.

“There can come a point where the player says: ‘Well, actually, have you placed me in a difficult position? Did you send me to the wrong club in the first place? I want out of here and you keep telling me I’m a great player, I think I’m a great player but there’s no offer on the table from a better club where I can play in the Champions League and I can win titles, and it’s your job to get me one’.

“So you can understand that there would be pressure on Raiola there to churn the market up. He needs to generate an offer for Pogba.

“He talked about there are not many clubs that can afford to sign him and there can’t be a lot of clubs who are interested in him because they can’t afford to sign him, before saying there are no talks with any clubs at the moment.

“He knows he has to draw one of those very affluent suitors in and then manufacture a situation where he can get him out of Manchester United for a reasonable transfer fee, at least match the very substantial wage that he earns at Manchester United and preferably better it, and get the deal done.”