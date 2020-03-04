Paul Pogba’s latest TV advert has not gone down well with some Man Utd fans

Manchester United star Paul Pogba, who has been out injured since December, appeared in an ad for Lays crisps which saw him run up a stadium

Manchester United star Paul Pogba’s latest TV advert has not gone down well with some fans.

The Red Devils midfielder has been out of action since the end of December with ankle problems.

It has seen speculation about the Frenchman’s future at Old Trafford emerge.

And footage has emerged of Pogba keeping himself busy during the lay-off period.

The midfielder was part of an advertising campaign for Lays crisps with Lionel Messi.

Wearing a white kit, the pair shake hands before a fan opens up the crisps.

Chaos ensues as everyone tries to grab a chip, including the injured United midfielder.

He strides up the steps to grab a crisp before Messi, balancing on the overhead camera, steals it from him.

This footage has been viewed more than 750,000 times since it was published on Pogba’s Instagram channel on Tuesday.

But the United faithful were not happy.

“Wow,” one supporter said.

“Pogba played more football in the ad then he has for United.”

Another commented: “I think you should play for United, not get injured chasing Lays.”

While a third made a brutal observation.

“So Pogba doesn’t even play in UCL but he’s going an advert for it,” they said.

And a fourth added: “The only Champions League ball you’ve kicked this season.”

With a fifth simply writing: “Does this look like a joke to you?”

A sixth added: “Play for the club that’s paying your wages.”

And another said: “Fit enough to be running around in a TV commercial, then?”

Pogba has been at the club for four seasons, scored 31 goals in more than 140 appearances.

But his absence this season has been filled by January signing Bruno Fernandes, who has three goals in five appearances.

And the Portuguese star’s impressive could be bad news for the injured midfielder.