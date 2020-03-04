Paul Pogba’s Man Utd departure ‘signalled’ after Jack Grealish transfer

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been largely absent this season and transfer rumours over his future have swirled all year ahead of the summer transfer window

Paul Pogba looks set to leave Manchester United this summer when Jack Grealish arrives.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to sign a new creative midfielder and the Aston Villa star tops the list.

The Norweigan is keen to splash the cash in the summer and wants to continue his policy of signing British talents.

Harry Maguire , Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James arrived in the summer.

And Grealish has been eyed by the Red Devils as the next top target at the end of the season.

According to The Sun, the Birmingham-born midfielder is being touted to join in a deal worth up to £60m.

The 24-year-old has been the main man at Villa Park but Dean Smith’s side are tussling with survival in the Premier League .

His arrival would signal the end of Pogba’s time at the end of the season, according to The Sun .

The Frenchman has been missing throughout the season due to an ankle injury.

But his agent, Mino Raiola, has been frequently making comments about his client’s future.

It even resulted in a bizarre spat with Solskjaer and it appears all parties are happy to see Pogba move on.

Meanwhile, United have the chance to close the gap to one point on fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League.

They take on Everton at Goodison Park and Solskjaer insisted his side are in good spirits.

He said: “We feel we’re in good form and Sunday is going to be a massive game because Everton want to be in the challenge as well.

“So it’s a big test of how far we have we have come. Brugge are the only team in the last seven who have scored against us so hopefully we can keep the clean sheets going.

“We want to get into the top four. That’s been the aim and whatever happens with others, we can’t concern ourselves about.

“We have to improve, that has to be our focus because we want to challenge for the top.”