Paul Scholes hammers Man Utd for allowing Paul Pogba to snub training camp

Manchester United star Pogba missed the winter break trip to Spain and former midfield general Scholes isn’t happy about it

Paul Scholes has slammed Manchester United for allowing Paul Pogba to miss this week’s warm weather trip to Spain.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad have been holding a training camp in Marbella during the Premier League’s winter break.

But Pogba, who is recovering from an ankle operation, was excused from the trip and has been posting social media messages from the Middle East.

During his long spell on the sidelines the World Cup winner, who remains desperate to quit Old Trafford this summer for Real Madrid, has also visited Miami, France and Dubai.

Former United great Scholes admits this wouldn’t have been allowed to happen when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge – and believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been too lenient with Pogba.

Scholes, speaking on Robbie Savage’s Premier League Breakfast Show on BBC 5 Live, said: “I don’t think it would have gone down very well.

“Players seem to go off and do their own stuff now, but when I was there our manager wouldn’t have allowed that type of thing to happen.”

Scholes, meanwhile, has stuck the boot into old rivals Liverpool by insisting the Manchester City side of last season remains the better team.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are cruising to the title this season after remaining unbeaten and are on course to win the treble and match what United did in 1999.

Scholes admits the Reds have been ‘sensational’, but reckons they are still not as good as Pep Guardiola’s side that won back-to-back titles last season.

Scholes added: “What they’ve done so far is nothing other than sensational. They can go and win the treble, they can go the season unbeaten.

“You do think that one team at some point will beat them, but what they’ve done so far is sensational. You wouldn’t bet against them winning the treble.

“But no, I don’t think they are (better than City). I still think Pep’s team will always play better football. Liverpool’s team just get the job done.”

Robbie Savage’s Premier League Breakfast is available via BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds.