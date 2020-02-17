Pauline Hanson calls for Australia’s borders to be closed to ‘stop spread of coronavirus’

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has doubled down on her coronavirus warning and called for Australia’s borders to be closed.

The federal Senator sparked controversy for the second time within 24 hours with her latest rant, which she posted on Facebook on Thursday.

‘I will always put the safety of Australians ahead of tourists and strongly support an extension to the travel ban I first called for,’ she wrote.

‘We cannot be too cautious when dealing with such a contagious disease that’s killed far too many people across the globe already.’

‘If we reopen our borders to China ahead a vaccine being discovered, we will only cripple our own domestic tourism based on a sense of fear.’

Australia is expected to extend its China travel ban as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread.

Saturday will mark two weeks since Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a temporary 14 day ban on foreign travellers who have left or passed through mainland China from arriving on our shores.

Health Minister Greg Hunt warned earlier this week the travel ban will likely be extended as the worldwide death toll surges towards 1400.

‘We expect it will continue. We’re not putting a timeframe on it,’ the minister said.

‘Ultimately, our job … our responsibil­ity, is to provide protection and national health security for the Australian people.’

The federal government has admitted the ban has already taken a toll on the tourism industry, which is losing an estimated $1billion a week.

Senator Hanson’s Facebook post was inundated with supportive comments within minutes.

‘Yep, close it down. Safety before money. Unfortunately too many countries, like Australia, have relied too heavily on the Chinese economy, instead of protecting their own economies,’ one person commented.

Another added: ‘Yes we need to for at least a couple of weeks, then reassess the situation.’

But not everyone agreed.

‘Closing borders temporarily could help but it isn’t a permanent solution,’ one commented.

Senator Hanson’s latest rant comes after her controversial comments about Aboriginal people, where she said children who get raped should be taken away from their communities.

She slammed the federal government’s Closing the Gap initiative to improve Aboriginal communities in a fiery speech in the senate on Wednesday.

Labor and Greens senators called her racist after she suggested Aboriginal people were addicted to ‘grog and drugs’ and failed to turn up to work or take their children to school.

But in an interview with Sky News host Paul Murray later that night, Senator Hanson stood by her views and said government efforts were not working.